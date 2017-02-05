Community calendar
Campus news
John Carroll University Madison Juszczak of Chester was named to fall dean’s list at John Carroll University.
Toronto claims 2A title at OVAC cheering championship
Indian Creek grad Patrick Stewart in fourth Super Bowl as a key member of New England scouting department
HOUSTON — Patrick Stewart knew throughout much of his life that he wanted to be involved with sports as a profession. He also knew that he ...
Vintage Fitness opens in Cadiz
New member welcome
The Wellsburg Chamber of Commerce welcomed its newest member, Spectrum Family Massage and Bodywork, 152 Rockdale Road, Hooverson Heights, with a ...
Let’s get past who won and who lost
In reading about Judge Neil Gorsuch, it’s obvious that the Supreme Court nominee is a conservative, perhaps not as acerbic as the Justice Antonin Scalia. ...
Weirton sale good for area
Signs of life in Mingo Junction
Afternoon of memories
It’s tough to think about the Franciscan University of Steubenville and not remember the efforts of the late Hank Kuzma. While he’s remembered for guiding the ...
‘Tuesdays with Tio’ a weekly tradition
Guest column/‘Lift Every Voice’ national anthem of African-Americans
