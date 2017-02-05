Community calendar

(EDITOR’S NOTE: The community calendar is only as accurate as the information provided to it. Meeting changes and updates should be directed to Janice Kiaski, ...

Campus news

John Carroll University Madison Juszczak of Chester was named to fall dean’s list at John Carroll University.

Mission welcomes new staff members

Community happenings

Smyth to play for nearby Wild Things

Buckeye Local boys topple Devils

New member welcome

The Wellsburg Chamber of Commerce welcomed its newest member, Spectrum Family Massage and Bodywork, 152 Rockdale Road, Hooverson Heights, with a ...

Quick takes

Liberty Tax opens in Wellsburg

Let’s get past who won and who lost

In reading about Judge Neil Gorsuch, it’s obvious that the Supreme Court nominee is a conservative, perhaps not as acerbic as the Justice Antonin Scalia. ...

Weirton sale good for area

Signs of life in Mingo Junction

Afternoon of memories

It’s tough to think about the Franciscan University of Steubenville and not remember the efforts of the late Hank Kuzma. While he’s remembered for guiding the ...

‘Tuesdays with Tio’ a weekly tradition

Guest column/‘Lift Every Voice’ national anthem of African-Americans

James Zeigler

Delores DeCaria

Ohio museum's Lego exhibit features staff-built displays

1 injured after pickup strikes train in SW Ohio

Today’s poll

Have you ever participated in or helped with a Pinewood Derby?

Top Jobs

View All Jobs