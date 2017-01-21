Hoop shoot
OVAC wrestling results Day 2
64th Annual OVAC Ron Mauck Wrestling Tournament (at WesBanco Arena, Wheeling) TEAM SCORING OVERALL 1. Parkersburg South 165; 2. Steubenville 145.5; 3. Beaver ...
South, Big Red 1-2 at OVAC wrestling
WHEELING — Parkersburg South and Steubenville are waging a battle for the overall title as the 64th-annual OVAC Ron Mauck Wrestling Tournament ...
Real estate transfers
The following real estate transactions were recorded in Jefferson County: Glenn and Pamela Roof to Brian Beadnell LLC, 0.209 acre, Springfield Township. Michael ...
Quick takes
JOINS BOARD: Jefferson County Commissioner Thomas Graham has joined the Ohio Valley Public Employers Consortium managing board, which oversees a ...
Pietro Fiorentini bright spot for area
The Steubenville-Weirton region has received more than its share of bad news lately, with the announcement of several businesses planning to close their doors this ...
Don’t let the side issues stop Steelers
Teamwork helps animal shelter
A real flood of emotions
It started with a box of drowned Q-tips. Actually, it started long before that, but it wasn’t until I saw the cotton swabs that it all came together into one ...
Guest column/Energy development crucial to Ohio
Looking into the future
