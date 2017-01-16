What’s going on throughout the area

Knights of Columbus free throw competition on Jan. 28 STEUBENVILLE — The Knights of Columbus Council 472 free throw championship is open to boys and girls ...

Faith Levine, center, district chair, Ohio, Kiwanis International Foundation, was welcomed as the guest speaker at the Jan. 10 business and ...

Lacey’s pin propels WJU to upset of No. 15 Lake Erie

The following real estate transactions were recorded in Jefferson County: Glenn and Pamela Roof to Brian Beadnell LLC, 0.209 acre, Springfield Township. Michael ...

JOINS BOARD: Jefferson County Commissioner Thomas Graham has joined the Ohio Valley Public Employers Consortium managing board, which oversees a ...

Today, Americans of all races and religions mark the observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. We think there can be no better way to remember his legacy ...

It’s sometimes so easy to get caught up in the anxiousness that surrounds bad news when it hits our region that we lose sight of the good things that are around ...

Disciplinary charges against 2 officers in Tamir Rice case

Case for Bengals' 'Pacman' Jones on hold until next month

If given a chance, would you attend Donald Trump’s inauguration?

