Operation Valentine seeks local support to remember veterans

What’s going on throughout the area

Madonna claims city championship

Shadyside hosts the Region 21 Team Dual Wrestling Tournament

Real estate transfers

The following real estate transactions were recorded in Jefferson County: Glenn and Pamela Roof to Brian Beadnell LLC, 0.209 acre, Springfield Township. Michael ...

Quick takes

JOINS BOARD: Jefferson County Commissioner Thomas Graham has joined the Ohio Valley Public Employers Consortium managing board, which oversees a ...

Quick Takes

Real Estate Transfers

It’s not too late for a flu shot

Though people are reminded from every corner, usually starting in late summer, that it’s flu shot time, there are people who ignore the available ...

Sexual assaults on campus still issue

Manning decision was just wrong

Odds and ends and a special outfit

A real flood of emotions

Elizabeth Looman

Joyce Milewsky

2nd suit filed over deadly jet crash into Ohio apartments

Outgoing Ohio Senate leader gets Statehouse portrait

Today’s poll

Should the U.S. southern border become a wall?

Top Jobs

View All Jobs